EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

REMINDER : The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce’s annual Mayors and Elected Officials Reception will be held online this Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.

The event – which will be online via Zoom – will begin at 5:30 p.m.

This virtual event will bring together elected officials from the Cities of Des Moines, Burien, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila as well as the Port of Seattle to discuss their policy and economic priorities are as we continue what we know will be a lengthy recovery in the Southside region.

Special thanks to Presenting Sponsors Port of Seattle, Puget Sound Energy, and Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority as well as Media Sponsor South King Media.

WHAT: Mayors & Elected Officials Reception

WHEN: Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, 5:30 – 8 p.m.

WHERE: Virtual via Zoom Webinar – Register Through Zoom Here

“Looking forward to what is sure to be a fantastic and informative evening.”

