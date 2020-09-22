The first storm of fall – with high winds and heavy rain – will hit the region this Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, the National Weather Service is reporting.

Officials say to expect at least 1-inch of rain.

This front will move into the area overnight, and the wind and rain will continue throughout Wednesday.

Rain will then be in the forecast until Sunday night.

    • Localized flooding will be possible in urban areas if leaves or debris block storm drains.
    • Localized power outages and tree damage will also be possible in strong winds.
    • Highest winds will be at the coast and near the northern waters.

Officials recommend that right now would be a good time to clean gutters and clear storm drains, as well as batten down your patio furniture!

Here’s the 7-day forecast:

    • Tonight: A 50 percent chance of rain after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 3 to 8 mph.
    • Wednesday: Rain. High near 66. South wind 6 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
    • Wednesday Night: Rain. Low around 57. South wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
    • Thursday: Rain before 11am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. High near 64. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
    • Thursday Night: Rain. Low around 55. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
    • Friday: Rain. High near 63. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
    • Friday Night: Rain likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
    • Saturday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.
    • Saturday Night: Rain likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
    • Sunday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.
    • Sunday Night: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.
    • Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71.
    • Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
    • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.


 