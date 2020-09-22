The first storm of fall – with high winds and heavy rain – will hit the region this Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, the National Weather Service is reporting.

Officials say to expect at least 1-inch of rain.

This front will move into the area overnight, and the wind and rain will continue throughout Wednesday.

Rain will then be in the forecast until Sunday night.

Localized flooding will be possible in urban areas if leaves or debris block storm drains. Localized power outages and tree damage will also be possible in strong winds. Highest winds will be at the coast and near the northern waters.



Officials recommend that right now would be a good time to clean gutters and clear storm drains, as well as batten down your patio furniture!

Here’s the 7-day forecast:

Tonight: A 50 percent chance of rain after 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Wednesday: Rain. High near 66. South wind 6 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible. Wednesday Night: Rain. Low around 57. South wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. Thursday: Rain before 11am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. High near 64. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Thursday Night: Rain. Low around 55. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Friday: Rain. High near 63. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Friday Night: Rain likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Saturday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Saturday Night: Rain likely, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Sunday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Sunday Night: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

