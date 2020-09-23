The Des Moines Police Department is reporting that at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, Officers responded to Des Moines Beach Park, where a deceased man’s body was found in the water.

A passerby called 911 to report a possible body in the water.

Arriving officers located a deceased male, described as 20-30 years old, white, with brown medium length wavy hair. He was wearing running shoes, gray shorts, and a green long sleeve shirt. His identity is not known at this time.

Detectives are working with local jurisdictions and the King County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the identity of the man and the circumstances surrounding his death.

If you have any information that may assist with his identity, please contact the Des Moines Police Department at 206-878-3301.

Des Moines Beach Park is located at 22000 Cliff Ave S.: