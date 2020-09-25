Our friends at the Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market are extending the market one week to benefit both farmers and you, with a special Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.

In lieu of its annual Holiday Market, this special event will include extra crafters, and will run Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., with a Senior Hour from 9 – 10 a.m.

“The exciting news is we are bringing in Holiday Artisans as well,” Director Susie Novak said. “Load up on your favorite fall produce and get started on gift buying, all the while supporting small business in a safe environment.”

The Des Moines Waterfront Farmers Market is held in the north parking lot of the Marina at 22307 Dock Ave S.: