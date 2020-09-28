The Midway Sewer District experienced a sewage pump station failure around Sept. 14, 2020, and untreated sewage flowed into the South Fork of McSorley Creek at the location of approximately Pacific Highway South and South 260th Street.

The district said on its website that the failure was repaired and cleanup efforts are underway.

However, the Friends of Saltwater State Park say otherwise, as of Sept. 27, 2020:

Water quality samples have been taken in the mouth of the creek at Saltwater State Park as well as upstream in the creek.

“Be advised to stay out of the water until clean water samples can verify it is safe,” the district said.

Saltwater State Park is located at 25205 8th Place S.: