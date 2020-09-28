With the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on small business owners, Puget Sound Energy announced this week that they are looking to help.

Through the launch of its Small Business Energy Makeover contest, PSE will invest a total of $180,000 and provide four local small businesses a makeover that will help them save energy and trim operating costs. Each makeover will include $30,000 in energy efficiency upgrades and an additional $15,000 for needed cosmetic improvements.

“We care deeply about our community. Although small businesses are small in size, they’re large in numbers and the COVID-19 pandemic has left many operating on razor thin margins while trying to remain open,” said Leslie Myers, customer outreach supervisor at PSE. “Our Small Business Energy Makeover Contest is designed to give four small businesses a much-needed boost while serving as a model for others to learn valuable energy saving tips and other cost-saving measures.”

Winning business owners will work with a PSE energy expert to assess energy inefficiencies in their current operations and identify upgrades with the greatest impact, which may include installing new energy efficient equipment and programmable thermostats or updating lighting fixtures and HVAC systems.

PSE is encouraging customers to nominate their favorite local small business and business owners can also enter themselves into the contest. “We are hopeful to see entries from all types of small businesses, including those owned by Black, Indigenous and people of color, as the pandemic has hit these businesses particularly hard,” continued Myers.

A familiar local business leader is joining forces with PSE on this effort to transform small businesses, Chef Edouardo Jordan. Jordan is best known for his popular Seattle restaurants: Salare, JuneBaby and Lucinda Grain Bar.

“This is a unique and unprecedented time for all small business owners, and we’ve all been forced to be adaptive, creative and intentional with all of our decisions,” said Jordan. “The Small Business Energy Makeover Contest will support four local businesses while also making countless other companies aware of ways to lower operational costs and stay afloat.”

Contest entrants must be small businesses operating within Puget Sound Energy’s service area. All nominated businesses will be eligible for a PSE energy assessment and everyone who nominates a business will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win one of five Nest smart thermostats. The deadline for entries is Sunday, Oct. 18.

To nominate your favorite local business or learn more about the contest, visit: www.king5.com/PSE.