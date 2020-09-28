EDITOR’S NOTE : South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

On Sept. 23, 2020, the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce held its annual Mayors & Elected Officials Reception, this time online as a virtual Zoom event.

This event brought together elected officials from the Cities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila as well as the Port of Seattle to discuss their policy and economic priorities are as we continue what we know will be a lengthy recovery the Southside region.

Des Moines Deputy Mayor Matt Mahoney spoke about the city’s responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, including emergency operations, budget concerns, virtual/online solutions to city departments, assistance to residents and businesses, and more.

Here’s Mahoney’s full presentation (running time 8 minutes, 14 seconds):

And here’s the full video from the event (running time 2 hours, 23 minutes):

Special thanks to Presenting Sponsors Port of Seattle, The Boeing Company, Puget Sound Energy, Seattle Southside Regional Tourism Authority, and Soundside Alliance as well as Event Sponsor Baker Commodities and Media Sponsor South King Media.

