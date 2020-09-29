The Port of Seattle will be holding two virtual community presentations – on Thursday, Oct. 8 and Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 – on its proposed 2021 budget, tax levy uses and 2021-2025 capital investment plan.

Port leaders will share the impact of COVID-19 on the Port and its related industries and its strategy to use the 2021 budget and capital development program to lead an equitable recovery.

“The Port’s 2021 budget will support Port priorities to safely operate our essential gateways, equitably expand and create economic opportunity, carry out our sustainability vision, and follow through with our commitment to improve customer service. Unique and strategic investments by the Port will make our region more competitive, more economically diverse, more resilient, and better connected to markets near and far.”

AVIATION: Thursday, Oct. 8, 4 – 5 p.m. MARITIME AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT: Thursday, Oct. 22, 4 – 5 p.m.



Community members also may email questions or comments on the budget to [email protected].