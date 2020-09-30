COVID-19 has changed how you view art. What if you were the artist and lost control not only of how your art was viewed but of the work itself. Would you still create art?

Bauer, by Lauren Gunderson, explores how the real-life Rudolf Bauer answered that question. This is an amazing tale of art and life.

Bauer can be seen on Oct. 10, 11, 17, and 18, 2020 – Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

With his life’s work procured by the Guggenheim Foundation, Rudolf Bauer believed that the museum in New York was being built to house his creations. However, the Guggenheim opened without a single Bauer on display. What happened to his paintings? What caused him to set down his brushes and never paint again even before the Guggenheim opened?

Celebrated playwright Lauren Gunderson tackles the scandalous story of the controversial artist, whom the Nazis once jailed for “degenerate art,” and the two women who loved him.

The cast:

Rudolf Bauer – Phillip Keiman Louise Bauer – Michelle Conklin Hilla Rebay – Carrie Schnelker



Stage (Zoom) direction by Maggie Larrick and Rochelle Flynn.

Like all of BAT’s Shelter-in-place Season II, this is a pay-what-you-can fundraiser for BAT. Due to COVID-19, some of us are not making the money we used to, but that should not keep you from enjoying better live theater. Whether you give $1 or $10,000, BAT would love to see you at the show!