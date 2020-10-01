EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber Staff and Board of Directors this week announced the Nominating Committee’s recommendations for Elected Directors for 2021.

All directors serve a 3-year term that will begin in January of 2021.

The Nominating Committee’s recommendations have been approved by the Board of Directors for submission to the membership as follows.

And the nominations are:

Burien District

Nancy Salguero-McKa y with The Highline Heritage Museum



Tukwila District

Jennifer Hansen with BECU Courtney Wallace with BNSF Railroad – Appointed to fill a vacant position



SeaTac District

Scott Kennedy with Alaska Airlines Steve Novalk with Wingate by Wyndham – Appointed to fill a vacant position



At-Large District (Des Moines, Normandy Park)

Jill Andrews with Destination Des Moines



Officer

Chair Elect: Russ Woolley with St. Anne Hospital



All members in good standing have the right to petition for additional names to be added to the slate of candidates for Elected Directors. If you are interested in serving on our board and would like more information on how to challenge a nomination by petition, please contact the Chamber office: (206) 575-3016 or email Andrea H. Reay at [email protected].

Challenge Petitions are due by Oct. 10 and voting, if necessary due to acceptance of a new candidate through our petition process as outlined in our bylaws, will be open Oct. 15 and close by 5 p.m. on Oct. 25. If no petitions are accepted by the nominating committee, voting shall not be necessary.

Thank you to our amazing nominees and their willingness to serve with passion and dedication for our community, especially as we navigate the social, human, and economic challenges we currently face due to the impacts of COVID-19. ​Thank you to our board for your commitment to our organization and our mission to create success for our members; advance our region; and maintain a strong economic environment in Southwest King County through support, service, and advocacy at all levels of government, and by connecting our members to our communities. Thank you also to you, our members. Your engagement and support ensure we can continue to serve our community in and through any challenge. We are stronger together and your support and dedication make everything we do possible.

If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out.

BUSINESS AWARDS WATCH PARTY IS NOV. 4

Pease plan on tuning into our Business Awards Watch Party on Nov. 4, as well as our Annual Holiday Luncheon which acts as our annual meeting on Dec. 3. More information below.

Business Awards Watch Party

WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, from 5 – 8 p.m.

WHERE: Virtual via Zoom

INFO: More Information Here

Annual Holiday Luncheon

WHEN: Thursday, December 3, 2020: 11:30am to 1:00pm

WHERE: Virtual via Zoom

RSVP: Register Here

About the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce: The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization that has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila since 1988. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain a strong economic environment.

More information at https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com.

