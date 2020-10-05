EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber Staff and Board of Directors this week announced the finalists for its 2020 Business Awards, which will be held via an online Watch Party on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, starting at 6 p.m.

Be sure to tune in to the online Business Awards Watch Party to watch the announcement of the winners live (register here).

“To all of this year’s winners and finalists, we are so honored to have you as a part of the Seattle Southside, where Together we are Stronger!” the chamber said.

And the finalists are:

Corporate Citizen of the Year:

Terry Davis, Comcast Julien Loh, Puget Sound Energy Carey Ann McCarthy, Wells Fargo Bank Scott Schaefer, South King Media David Wasielewski, Din Tai Fung



Small Business Resiliency Award:

AAAA Mini Storage Bakery Nouveau Empire Coffee Lake Burien Physical Therapy Moctezuma’s Mexican Kitchen Wayne’s Service Center



Economic Equity Champion:

Bookda Gheisar, Port of Seattle Mayor Jimmy Matta, City of Burien Councilmember De’Sean Quinn, City of Tukwila Councilmember Dave Upthegrove, King County



Community Contributor of the Year:

Tukwila Children’s Foundation The Upliftment Initiative



Stronger Together Award:

ACES NW Network Cedarbrook Lodge Highline Schools Foundation



Best Community Resilience & Disaster Response:

Matt Griffin YMCA St. Anne Hospital Foundation



Best Economic Empowerment Program:

ANEW City of Des Moines and the EATS program Port Jobs Small Business Development Center at Highline College and StartZone



Thank you to everyone who took the time to send us your nominations and to all the amazing individuals and businesses who consistently go above and beyond to help make our Chamber and our community strong and vibrant, especially this year as we all faced extraordinary challenges.

We hope you will join us on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at 6 p.m. as we gather online to celebrate the businesses, organizations, leaders, and initiatives who help to make our region the center of commerce and community.

WHAT: Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Business Awards Watch Party WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020: 6 – 7 p.m. WHERE: Virtual via Zoom Webinar – REGISTER ONLINE HERE INFO: More Information Here

Thank you to our Media Sponsor South King Media. More sponsorship opportunities are still available. If you are interested in sponsoring this event or for more information, please contact Andrea Reay at (206) 575-1633 or [email protected].

Follow this link to register and for more information on attending this fantastic community celebration:

If you would like to contribute to the Southside community and our Success Foundation, please visit our Auctria site in order to make a 100% tax deductible donation: event.auctria.com/3bf234ef-651c-488d-8954-4ea39db4c39b/

About the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization that has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila since 1988. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain a strong economic environment.

More info at https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com.

