If you live in Des Moines, Burien, Normandy Park, SeaTac, Tukwila, Kent, Renton, or South Seattle, you can Zoom in on a forum for legislative candidates for your district and ask questions on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

This live online event will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, from 6 – 8 p.m. All you have to do is log in to the Zoom meeting and see who wants to represent you in Olympia for the next two years in the House of Representatives.

Attendees will be able to submit questions to a moderator during the event. The questions will then be posed to the candidates.

There will be two segments to the Zoom meeting. The first will include the 33rd District, which will begin at 6 p.m. The second is for the 11th District, which will begin at 7 p.m.

To watch live, either register to attend using Zoom (click here), or tune into The B-Town Blog’s Facebook Page at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Please register by Tuesday Oct. 13. Late registrants can email [email protected] for connection information on Oct. 14.

This event is sponsored in part by the Southside Seattle Chamber of Commerce, The League of Women Voters, the Highline Times (Westside Seattle) and the King County Library System.

The recording of the event will also be available on The B-Town Blog and WestsideSeattle.com following the event.

If you are not familiar with how to access a Zoom meeting, here is a link that explains the process: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMUxzrgZvZQ

