On Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, Highline Public Schools Superintendent Susan Enfield released an update on Distance Learning.

“After much careful deliberation, the board and I have made the decision that Highline will remain in full distance learning for the first semester of this year.”

Watch Enfield’s video below to learn more:

The district is also inviting families to join a webinar on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at 8 a.m. or 5 p.m. for an update and to hear current thinking and planning.

To submit issues you’d like covered by the district, visit Thoughtexchange.

