A Fall Recycling Collection Event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Des Moines Marina.
You Can Bring (download PDF flyer here):
- Electronic/Computer Equipment – no fee
- TV Sets – no fee
- Tires – fees apply
- Lead Acid Batteries
- Alkaline Batteries
- Cardboard
- Propane Tanks – fee applies
- Porcelain Toilets & Sinks – fee applies
- Appliances & Scrap Metal – some fees apply
- Refrigerators & Freezers – fee applies
- Bulky wood
- Mattresses/Box Springs – fee applies
**Be safe – wear masks, gloves, and pack your items so they can be removed quickly.**
Please refer to King County Public Health’s COVID-19 page at kingcounty.gov/covid for information about guidelines and recommendations.
For event information call Des Moines City Hall 206-870-7576. Alternative formats or disability accommodations on request 206-870-7576. TTY Relay: 711.
Des Moines Marina is located at 22307 Dock Street:
