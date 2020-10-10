A Fall Recycling Collection Event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Des Moines Marina.

You Can Bring (download PDF flyer here):

Electronic/Computer Equipment – no fee TV Sets – no fee Tires – fees apply Lead Acid Batteries Alkaline Batteries Cardboard Propane Tanks – fee applies Porcelain Toilets & Sinks – fee applies Appliances & Scrap Metal – some fees apply Refrigerators & Freezers – fee applies Bulky wood Mattresses/Box Springs – fee applies



**Be safe – wear masks, gloves, and pack your items so they can be removed quickly.**

Please refer to King County Public Health’s COVID-19 page at kingcounty.gov/covid for information about guidelines and recommendations.

For event information call Des Moines City Hall 206-870-7576. Alternative formats or disability accommodations on request 206-870-7576. TTY Relay: 711.

Des Moines Marina is located at 22307 Dock Street: