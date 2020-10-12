It turns out that some good things have come from the COVID-19 pandemic – like the Burien Film Festival (BFF). which is partnering with Film Festival Flix to bring its 5th annual festival to your living room, office, bedroom, or wherever you may want to enjoy the best in local and international short films.

BFF presents an All-Access festival pass for $20. The All-Access pass makes available to you six curated blocks of short films. There are a total of 26 short films from all over the world. Your pass grants you unlimited anytime access to these films for ten days, from Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. until Oct. 26 at Noon PST.

Tickets are available here: Burien Film Festival Channel

Details for the programs:

Hyperlocal Burien Winners : The two winning shorts, Skipping Shorewood dir. by Evan Kubena and The Maplewild Run dir. By Dan White Interview with the directors by Ben Camp and John Hendow International Award Winners Eight winning ‘Best Of’ categories from Turkey, France, Germany, Iran, Ukraine/UK, and US Post-screening film geek panel discussion. NW Film Industry Hero Award Intro and Wes Hurley presents the award to Mischa Jakupcak Two short films: The Hero Post dir. by Mischa Jakupcak, Little Potato dir. by Wes Hurley Ben Camp hosts a Wes and Mischa conversation. Bias – Reflections Intro on bias in the world today by T.s. Flock Five powerful short films addressing bias in the world from India, Iran and Seattle Five Directors Reflect – don’t miss this! Poignant insight into the films and the state of the world. Animated! Homage to Stop-Animation by John Hendow Five stop animation shorts from local and international filmmakers Interview of artist and filmmaker Gevin Booth by Ben Camp NW Teen Talent Intro by Angela DiMarco and David Hogan of Mighty Tripod Productions Four shorts by one teen writer and three teen directors. Teens Talk Shop – The next generation of filmmakers speak



