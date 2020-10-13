South King Fire and Rescue, in partnership with Federal Way Public Schools, Local 2024, The Aid Fund, and The South King Firefighters foundation, announced this week its new “Operation Warm 2020” coat event.

Although this year has presented unique challenges to all, these partners are finding a way to show young scholars how much their community cares about them.

This will be the 7th year of partnership for this event to offer winter coats to students in Federal Way Public Schools. Each year, a new school is chosen, and this year organizers will be expanding to kindergarten and first grade students at two schools – Mark Twain Elementary and Mirror Lake Elementary – this means doubling the number of coats that will keep children warm this winter.

To help keep everyone safe and healthy, this year they will be doing a “drive through” style event to hand out coats under the current guidelines from King County Public Health.

Additionally, they will be offering smoke alarms to families in need of them.

A special “drive through” style distribution event is planned for this Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at Mark Twain Elementary School.

To learn more about the Operation Warm project, please visit https://www.operationwarm.org.

For more info on the local event, contact Captain Chaney, Public Information Officer, South King Fire and Rescue, e:[email protected], or Kassie Swenson, Chief of Communications and Strategy, Federal Way Public Schools at [email protected].

