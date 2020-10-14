During a blustery storm on Tuesday, Oct. 13, South King Fire and Rescue, working with Puget Sound Fire, rescued a person out of the water near the north side of the Des Moines Marina, despite choppy waves and intense wind.

South King Fire says that at 4:35 p.m. they were dispatched to reports of a vessel in distress. The reporting party stated that a sailboat was unable to make it in to the docks and was slamming up against a wooden pier on the north side of the Marina.

While en route, crews were updated that there was now a person in the water. South King Fire crews quickly boarded Fire Boat 67 and were able to successfully pull a victim out of the water.

Puget Sound Fire assisted along the pier to prevent others from going overboard, as it had several people on the boat trying to prevent the vessel from suffering more damage.

“Eventually they were able to tie off the sailboat and leave it in place alongside the pier until the storm could pass,” Captain Brad Chaney told The Waterland Blog. “The one patient rescued from the water was uninjured.”