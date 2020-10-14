REMINDER : All are invited to attend a free online forum with candidates running for seats in Washington’s 11th and 33rd Districts TODAY – Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 – from 6 – 8 p.m.

There will be two segments to this online Zoom meeting:

Candidates running in the 33rd District will answer questions from 6-7 p.m. Candidates running in the 11th District will respond to questions from 7-8 p.m.



To watch live, either register to attend using Zoom (click here), or tune into The B-Town Blog’s Facebook Page at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Attendees will be able to submit questions via chat.

This event is sponsored by the League of Women Voters, the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce, South King Media, the Highline Times and the King County Library System.

This forum will be streamed live on The B-Town Blog’s Facebook page, starting at 6 p.m.:

Late registrants can email [email protected] for connection information on Oct. 14.

