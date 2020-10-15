A Forum featuring south King County Candidates running for the 11th and 33rd legislative districts was held online via Zoom on Wednesday night, Oct. 14, 2020.

These two districts cover an area that includes Des Moines, parts of Burien, Normandy Park, SeaTac, Tukwila, Kent, Renton, and South Seattle.

This event was sponsored by the League of Women Voters, the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce, South King Media, the Highline Times and the King County Library System.

This online forum featured the following:

Legislative District 33 State Representative Pos. 1: Kerry French and Tina Orwall Legislative District 33 State Representative Pos. 2: Mia Su-Ling Gregerson and Marliza Melzer



Candidates Sean Atchison and Steve Bergquist did not participate.

Attendees were able to submit questions via chat.

Watch an edited (for time/pauses) version below (total running time ! hour, 48 minutes):



