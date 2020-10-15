This Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, the Des Moines Waterland Walkers will walk on their traditional day of the month and most common walking route – the Des Moines Creek Trail – and enjoy the beautiful fall colors.

All are invited to meet at 11 a.m. in the northwest corner of the Des Moines Marina, near the fishing pier and restrooms.

Walkers will walk the ¼ mile to the trailhead in Des Moines Beach Park, then walk the 2 mile slightly uphill paved path thru the woods and along the creek.

At the end of the trail on 200th Street they’ll turn around and walk back to the Marina.

The total length of the walk is about 4½ miles, but if you don’t have the time or energy to walk the entire route you are welcome to turn around at any time. Dogs and strollers are welcome. October is a great time to walk this trail to enjoy the fall colors.

As is usual these days, please stay home if you are not feeling well. Follow health department guidelines by wearing a face covering, use social distancing, and walkers will split up into separate groups if there are more than 5 people. But since people walk at a different pace along the trail, the group usually ends up spreading out anyway.

These walks are sponsored by the Des Moines Legacy Foundation, www.desmoineslegacy.org.

For more info, contact Gary at 206-390-3184.