The City of Des Moines has finished its distribution of the Grant Relief Opportunity (GRO) Program to its business community, and over $500,000 was award to assist local businesses during this pandemic.

The city says it had a broad range of businesses that applied, including restaurants, business services, salons and more.

“While each need was different, it was important that the City reviewed and responded equitably,” the city said.

The majority of the applications received were for COVID-19 pandemic relief related to Governor Inslee’s ‘Stay Home Stay Healthy Order,’ with a maximum of $25,000.

The City also had two businesses apply for the adaptation/remodel grant (with a maximum of $10,000), to improve their businesses to be more accommodating to the social distancing requirements.

“As we review our process and approach, we are encouraged at the initial feedback from our community. The following months will be crucial for many in our community, and the GRO program is the City’s way to help absorb these impacts,” the city added.

Councilmember Jeremy Nutting said:

“As the Chair of the City Council Economic Development Committee, working with my colleagues on the committee, Mayor Matt Pina and Councilmember Traci Buxton, I am pleased to announce that to date we have awarded 24 General Fund Relief Grants in the amount of $501,000 and 2 Adaptation/Remodel Grants in the amount of $15,028. This is a strategy of working to enhance economic activity within our Community.”

In addition to the Business Assistance Program, the city was able to provide a refrigeration unit, worth approximately $20,000, and paid for the energy for the year and crackers from Partners Crackers to the Food Bank; the acquisition of $20,000 worth of masks for our community for any second, or third wave for first responders from Outdoor Research; and African Community Housing Development to help protect against rent eviction are all ways that we have creatively sought to support our community with the resources available.

City Manager Michael Matthias would like to “commend the efforts of our staff, especially Eric Lane, Economic Relief & Resource Coordinator/Land Use Planner II, Rochelle Sems, Management Analyst and Shannon Kirchberg, Emergency Preparedness Manager.”

The GRO recipients were: