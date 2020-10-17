The City of Des Moines Senior Services Advisory Committee will be hosting a paper shredding event on Tuesday Nov. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the north end of the Des Moines Marina.

After months of being at home, many folks have sorted out paper from years, even decades.

This event is totally secure, and if you like, you can stay and watch the papers being shredded right in front of you.

Items accepted are: paper (staples ok) such as receipts, invoices, bills, bank statements, cancelled checks, file folders, and envelopes. No cardboard, newspaper, boxes, X-Rays, or plastic. Maximum amount per person is 10 file sized boxes of papers. This event is open to all residents of the City of Des Moines and Normandy Park.



For more information, please contact the City of Des Moines Activity Center at 206-878-1642.



