EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce this week announced its Event Sponsorship Opportunities for 2021.

For the health and safety of the Southside community, all Chamber events will remain entirely virtual through Spring 2021. Starting in Summer 2021, the chamber hopes to hold hybrid events, where attendees will be able to participate in-person or virtually based on personal preference.

The 2021 lineup includes classic Chamber events such as the Morning Buzz and Chamber Mixers, and returning attendee-favorites, like the PNW Summit Series. The Chamber’s Southside Mitigation And Recovery Taskforce (SMART) is also excited to continue its SMART Webinar Series, a series that brings together subject matter experts to discuss and explain topics that are vital during economic recovery and beyond.

“As an independent nonprofit service organization, we completely rely on community and member support,” said Andrea H. Reay, President and CEO of the Seattle Southside Chamber. “None of our efforts would be possible without the help of members, donors, volunteers, and our supportive community. We are so grateful for all the continued support and look forward to being able to continue to provide valuable and necessary programming to help our community recover strong in 2021.”

The 2021 Sponsorship Guide includes changes geared towards both smaller and larger investors. For smaller investors, there are low-cost opportunities such as Morning Buzz Featured Member, aimed at the Chamber’s small business members, and even free opportunities like Event Host, aimed at the Southside’s hotels and other members with event space. For larger investors, the Chamber is now advertising Sponsorship Packages, allowing organizations that sponsorship multiple events a year to benefit from higher brand exposure for lower investment. Additionally, no matter what size, the Chamber is always willing to coordinate individualized sponsorship opportunities to best suit the member.

All sponsorship opportunities are available for both virtual and hybrid events. Even host opportunities can be taking advantage of virtually through the use of webcam backgrounds and branding.

To learn more, please visit the Chamber’s Sponsorship Opportunities webpage or reach out to [email protected].

A reminder that 2020 Sponsorships are still available for the Business Awards Watch Party on November 4th and Annual Holiday Luncheon on December 3rd. Read below for more information. To secure your sponsorship, please email [email protected].

Business Awards Watch Party

WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Virtual via Zoom

More Information Here

Annual Holiday Luncheon

WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: Virtual via Zoom

Register Here

About the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization that has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila since 1988. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain a strong economic environment.

More info here: https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com

