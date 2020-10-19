SPONSORED:

How Does a For Sale by Owner Work?

For sale by owner home are typically sold by the owner without the help of a listing agent. Buying a home directly from a homeowner can have its pros and cons. Let us walk through how this process may work and differ from buying a home with a real estate agent.

There is direct communication between the owner and yourself, which eliminates the middleman. This can create more flexibility and give you room to negotiate with the owner. The owner can also provide you detailed information on the home. No one knows more about a home that its owner, therefore you are able to directly ask any questions you may have about it before buying.

Most homeowners who sell their house have no experience in real estate which can be troublesome because if the market is down, they may have unrealistic ideas about how much their house is really worth. Homeowners may not always be upfront and honest when it comes to problems with the house, such as mold, roof damage, and plumbing issues. These issues can arise at a later time, when you have already bought the home. It might also be difficult to get the homeowner to get repairs done in order to save their money.

