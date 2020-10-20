EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce will be holding a SMART Webinar on Cybersecurity on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

This online Zoom event – which will run from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – will provide resources and insight for businesses dealing with the impacts of the current COVID-19 situation.

In this session, participants will hear from subject matter expert Aaron Siverts, Director of Sales at Fuse Networks, who will break down cybersecurity, Microsoft Office 365, and their Fuse Advantage program.

A complimentary Network Security Assessment by Fuse Networks is available to all member businesses that register and attend this Zoom Webinar.

The webinar includes a 50-minute speaking program, plus ample time for audience Q&A.

To register, visit:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5216032254659/WN_xY-fO5liQiCubvu3ygPsLA

