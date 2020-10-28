SPONSORED :

The City of Tukwila announced a partnership with Westfield Southcenter and Seattle Chocolate to hold two drive-through Halloween events this Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

“COVID-19 hasn’t canceled Halloween this year in Tukwila’s Southcenter District,” said Allan Ekberg, Mayor of the City of Tukwila. “I applaud Seattle Chocolate and Westfield Southcenter for their creativity in offering these drive through trick or treat Halloween concepts.” The City of Tukwila is providing funding for required permits and marketing assistance through its tourism program.

About each event:

Westfield Southcenter will host a Halloween Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 12 – to 2 p.m. Defending Major League Rugby Champions Seattle Seawolves and Defending Major League Soccer Champions Seattle Sounders FC will be on site passing out goodies. Both teams train at Starfire Sports in Tukwila. Westfield Southcenter and Seattle Seawolves will be hosting a costume contest. This is a free event, but tickets are required. Seattle Chocolate (1180 Andover Park West; Tukwila, WA, 98188) will host the “Seattle Chocolate Factory Haunted Tour Express” on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5 – 9 p.m. Costumes are encouraged. This is a complimentary event, and tickets are not required.



Both events will be organized and managed to minimize contact and provide social distancing for participants. Walkups will not be served. Participants are encouraged to limit occupancy in their cars to only include household members.

For links to information about both events, visit Tukwilawa.gov/Halloween.

