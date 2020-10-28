BAT Theatre is here to help you escape your pandemic prison, so sit back and live vicariously with their latest production – Kiss of the Spiderwoman – starting this Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020.

As COVID-19 forces us to shelter-in-place, Kiss of the Spider Woman powerfully reminds us that the human imagination allows us to dream a different reality – political or personal – from the distorting one in which we find ourselves imprisoned.

Manuel Puig’s compelling story of two strangers thrown together in a prison cell during the Argentinian military junta began as a novel in 1976. It went on to become a play, a movie, and a musical. Through a special arrangement with the author’s estate, BAT is producing a performance reading of the stage play on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 8 at 2 p.m. (PST).

Get your tickets (Zoom link) by donating HERE

Set in a small cell in a prison, Kiss of the Spider Woman explores the developing relationship of revolutionary Valentin Arregui Paz and his cellmate Luis Alberto Molina, a homosexual who has apparently been ‘planted’ to sniff out the secrets of Valentin’s Marxist group.

These two appear to have nothing in common, but Molina begins winning over his cellmate Valentin by weaving Molina’s version of a 1940s movie plot. The movie is a dreamy love story of thwarted desire, longing, and intrigue. But what is Molina’s motivation? Is it possible to begin telling stories as a snare, only to find that they bring freedom? And might kindness make as much of a contribution to societal change as an armed struggle? Things are not always what they appear to be.

The show contains a little adult language and some sexuality.

The cast:

Molina: Justin Charles Valentin: Bruno Camacho Jiménez Live Music: Josh Zimmerman Zoom Director: Roy Arauz



Like all of BAT’s Shelter-in-place Season II, this is a pay-what-you-can fundraiser for BAT. Due to COVID-19, some of us are not making the money we used to, but that should not keep you from enjoying better live theater. Whether you give $1 or $10,000, BAT would love to see you at the show!