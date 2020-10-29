[ EDITOR’S NOTE : The following is a Letter to the Editor, written on behalf of a verified organization. It does not necessarily reflect the opinions of The Waterland Blog, nor its staff:]

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce strongly believes in the interdependent relationship between our schools and our business community. Strong schools not only attract and retain families who support our businesses, but also aptly prepare students for jobs in our community. Education & workforce development is good economic development because educating the children of our community ensures a strong and reliable workforce and consumer base in the future. This is why the Chamber endorses Proposition 1, the Highline Technology Levy.

This levy will ensure every educator has the tools they need to teach our students, from home or in the classroom. It will provide students with devices so they can continue to learn during the pandemic as well as when they return to school buildings. The levy will replace aging computers for students and staff, ensure internet access for all students, provide training and support for educators, and upgrade cybersecurity to protect sensitive student data.

We can do all of this and see a decrease in our property taxes by 12 cents per $1000 assessed property value in 2021.

Such an initiative is even more important as we face the human and economic impacts of COVID-19. As schools continue to reinvent everything they do, we must provide them with the tools they need to bring our education into the modern technological era, with virtual as well as in-person learning.

We can get through this challenging time if we continue to pull together and support the things that make our community strong and vibrant: our business and our schools. Let’s pass this levy and ensure that our children, families, and community emerge from this crisis ready to take on the future.

– Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

About the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization that has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila since 1988. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain a strong economic environment. More info at https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com.