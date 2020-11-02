Courtesy Elston Hill comes these beautiful photos showing the purple splendor around the Des Moines Marina as seen before sunrise on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

Click image to view photo gallery:

a_H9A6938-2
a_H9A7044-2
a_H9A7179
a_H9A7123
a_H9A7086
a_H9A7061
a_H9A7114
a_H9A7228
a_H9A7280