Upcoming Events
-
Paper Shredding Event will be Tuesday, Nov. 10 at Des Moines MarinaNovember 10 @ 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Recent Posts
- PHOTOS: The beautiful purple splendor of Des Moines before sunrise
- Ticketed travelers can get tested for COVID-19 at Sea-Tac Airport starting Wednesday, Nov. 4
- PHOTOS: A Blue Moon sets over Des Moines early Halloween morning
- VIDEO: Here’s how they safely gave away 545 free pumpkins in Normandy Park
- DAL Law Firm: Top 5 Reasons to have a Revocable Living Trust
- LETTER: Seattle Southside Chamber supports Prop 1: Highline Technology Levy
- City of Tukwila, Seattle Chocolates & Westfield Southcenter holding Drive-Thru Halloween Events
- Russell Wilson’s Why Not You Foundation plans charter school in Des Moines
- Zoom in to BAT Theatre’s ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ starting this Sunday, Nov. 1
- Now Available in Des Moines, Ridwell makes it easy to waste less
Popular Posts
- Owner of Wally’s says ‘not easy’ to disavow son’s involvement with ‘Proud Boys’ extremist group 12.1k views
- Looks like the historic Landmark on the Sound has been sold 8.1k views
- Two teachers forced out of Burien’s Kennedy Catholic High School due to LGBT status 4.7k views
- Suspect wanted in connection with sexual assault found dead in Des Moines Creek 3.8k views
- Man stabbed, killed in domestic violence homicide in Des Moines Saturday night 3.3k views
- Fire burns abandoned restaurant in Des Moines Friday night 3k views
- City of Des Moines announces end of criminal probe into actions of Legacy Foundation 2.8k views
- Des Moines Police de-escalate man waving loaded gun at North Hill Espresso stand 2.6k views
- Landslide closes Woodmont Drive S. at Marine View Drive S. Friday 2.5k views
- Des Moines Police Chief Ken Thomas issues statement on police killing of George Floyd 2.5k views
- Support local restaurants during the quarantine – here’s a Take Out Directory 2.3k views
- Saltwater State Park closed due to sewage spill discharge 1.9k views
- Mt. Rainier High put into lockdown Wednesday due to report of gun in backpack 1.7k views
- Man struck, killed by car on Pacific Highway S. early Thurs. morning 1.7k views
- UPDATE: Arrests made in murder of Mt. Rainier High student Juan Carlos Con Guzman 1.7k views
