The City of Des Moines – working with Outdoor Research – has acquired high-quality reusable masks, and will be distributing them for no charge to our business community.

If you are a business located in Des Moines, please scan the QR code in the image below to request your desired number of masks and have them delivered:

Mask Details:

One Size Fits All Treated with HEIQ V-BLOCK® Resistant to spoilage by microbes Minimal Seam Design Fully Adjustable for Versatile Fit Outperforms cotton in a 10,000+ cycle abrasion test Can be laundered up to 30 times with 100% effectiveness



For questions please reach out to [email protected] or (206) 870-6562.