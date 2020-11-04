The City of Des Moines – working with Outdoor Research – has acquired high-quality reusable masks, and will be distributing them for no charge to our business community.
If you are a business located in Des Moines, please scan the QR code in the image below to request your desired number of masks and have them delivered:
Mask Details:
- One Size Fits All
- Treated with HEIQ V-BLOCK®
- Resistant to spoilage by microbes
- Minimal Seam Design
- Fully Adjustable for Versatile Fit
- Outperforms cotton in a 10,000+ cycle abrasion test
- Can be laundered up to 30 times with 100% effectiveness
For questions please reach out to [email protected] or (206) 870-6562.
