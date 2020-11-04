The City of Des Moines – working with Outdoor Research –  has acquired high-quality reusable masks, and will be distributing them for no charge to our business community.

If you are a business located in Des Moines, please scan the QR code in the image below to request your desired number of masks and have them delivered:

Mask Details:

    • One Size Fits All
    • Treated with HEIQ V-BLOCK®
    • Resistant to spoilage by microbes
    • Minimal Seam Design
    • Fully Adjustable for Versatile Fit
    • Outperforms cotton in a 10,000+ cycle abrasion test
    • Can be laundered up to 30 times with 100% effectiveness

For questions please reach out to [email protected] or (206) 870-6562.