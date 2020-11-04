Early election returns indicate that the Highline Public Schools technology levy will pass with a decisive 73.8 percent.

While the vote count may change before the final result, with two-thirds of the ballots counted, the measure is sure to clear the 50 percent required for passage.

Tuesday evening (Nov. 3, 2020), Superintendent Susan Enfield expressed appreciation to the Highline community for its continued support of local students, staff and schools.

“I want to thank voters for their support. Thank you to everyone involved in the Yes for Highline campaign organization and the volunteers who gave their time to ensure every person in our community understood the importance of this funding measure,” Enfield said. “Our community is making a big investment in our students. This is a huge win for our students and staff.”

The tech levy provides the funding to ensure all students—no matter their economic background —have access to the tools they need to learn from home during the pandemic and in the classroom when they return.

The tech levy will support training for teachers, replace outdated computers, and fund innovative classroom technology. With funding from the tech levy, our students will graduate prepared for tomorrow’s jobs and the future they choose.

