EDITOR’S NOTE: South King Media Founder/Publisher Scott Schaefer serves on the Board of Directors for the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce.

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce held an online ‘Watch Party’ for its 2020 Business Awards on Wednesday night, Nov. 4, 2020, honoring nominees and winners in seven different categories.

“The Chamber has been inspired by the remarkable efforts members have made to keep your business and community thriving during this unprecedented time,” CEO/Executive Director Andrea Reay said. “You have innovated, restructured and fixed courage where and when it has been needed the most. For that, we applaud each and every one of you.”

And the Winners are…

Corporate Citizen of the year: Scott Schaefer, South King Media Small Business Resiliency Award: Bakery Nouveau Economic Equity Champion: Bookda Gheisar, Port of Seattle Community Contributor of the Year: Tukwila Children’s Foundation Stronger Together Award: Highline Schools Foundation Best Community Resilience & Disaster Response: St. Anne Hospital Foundation Best Economic Empowerment Program: Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and StartZone at Highline College



Congratulations also to the Nominees and Finalists:

Corporate Citizen of the Year: Terry Davis-Comcast, Julien Loh-PSE, Carey Ann McCarthy-Wells Fargo Bank, David Wasielewski-Din Tai Fung Small Business Resiliency Award: AAAA Mini Storage, Lake Burien Physical Therapy, Wayne’s Service Center, Moctezuma’s Mexican Kitchen, Empire Coffee Economic Equity Champion: King County Councilmember Dave Upthegrove, Burien Mayor Jimmy Matta, Tukwila Councilmember De’Sean Quinn Community Contributor of the Year: Rujula Vikram-The Upliftment Initiative Stronger Together Award: Cedarbrook Lodge, ACES NW Network Best Community Resilience & Disaster Program: Matt Griffin YMCA, Best Economic Empowerment Program: ANEW, Port Jobs, City of Des Moines EATS program



“Thank you to everyone who took the time to send us your nominations and to all the amazing individuals and businesses who consistently go above and beyond to help make our Chamber and our community strong and vibrant, especially this year as we all have faced extraordinary challenges.”

Thanks to event sponsors: South King Media, Alaska Airlines and Burien Trophy and Awards.

“To all of this year’s winners and finalists, we are so honored to have you as a part of the Seattle Southside, where Together we are Stronger!”

VIDEO OF AWARDS SHOW

Here’s an edited video of the event, with pauses/dead air removed (running time 35 minutes, 33 seconds):

FUNDRAISER FOR SUCCESS FOUNDATION

During the event, a fundraiser was held for the Chamber’s Success Foundation, which is a charitable enterprise that promotes and improves the economic development opportunities of the Southside and its communities through education, workforce, and community development. Local students are helped with STEM-focused programs, internships and mentorships, job fairs and more.

Anyone can held the foundation by donating online here:

https://www.auctria.com/auction/2020BusinessAwardsDonation

About the Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce

The Seattle Southside Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit business organization that has served the communities of Burien, Des Moines, Normandy Park, SeaTac, and Tukwila since 1988. The Chamber focuses on business advancement in the region by helping to build and maintain a strong economic environment.

More info at https://www.seattlesouthsidechamber.com.

