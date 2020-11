CLOSURE NOTICE : Beginning Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 the entrance channel to the Marina will be CLOSED to ALL vessel traffic for emergency dredging.

The work may take up to one week to complete, the city said in a statement.

Tenants are being asked to make prior arrangements for their vessel(s) at an alternate location “should you need/want access to Puget Sound during this time.”

If you have any questions, call or email the Marina office at (206) 824-5700 or [email protected].