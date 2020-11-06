Need more community? Like to give your opinion? Here is your chance to expand your community and to tell BAT Theatre what you think.

Meet with BAT Theatre’s Script Club online on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. (PST). This month the Script Club is discussing the comedy Hay Fever by Noël Coward.

The club discusses the script: the good, the bad, and what is easy or hard to produce (live or on Zoom). It is also a great chance to guide BAT as it selects scripts for its next Shelter-in-place season online and when we get back on stage. The Script Club is not a cold reading gathering. Instead, we talk about the meat of the script.

Here are the details. To join BAT’s Script Club online, send BAT an email at [email protected], and we’ll answer all your questions.

Not only is the Script Club reading and discussing Hay Fever, but BAT is also presenting an online performance of Hay Fever on Nov, 21, 22, 28, and 29, 2020. (Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.) Click here for details.

As always, BAT’s Shelter-in-place Seasons are pay-what-you-will. If money is tight, see the show for as little as $1. If money is not so tight, help keep BAT alive during COVID-19 with a higher donation. (Please keep in mind the maximum our link page can accept at one time is $10,000.) Here is where to get your link to see Hay Fever live online: