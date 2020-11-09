SPONSORED :

Seattle Christian School will be holding its first-ever virtual Open House on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2020.

Here’s a special invitation from the school:

At Seattle Christian School, we are committed to developing the heart and gifts of each student. While some things might look different right now with increased focus on health and safety protocol and remote learning opportunities, what remains the same is our continued investment in the next generation of servant leaders who will impact their world for Christ.

Through a learning experience customized for each K-12 student’s story and background, SCS offers core academic courses, Fine and Performing Arts, Athletics, extracurricular activities, and service opportunities. High schoolers can earn college credits while completing a high school diploma through our Dual Credit Program and AP courses. At Seattle Christian, families become part of a diverse learning culture, where every workspace is a learning space, and where teachers view themselves as the lead learners focused on finding new ways to engage students.

This year, SCS hosts its first-ever Virtual Open House. Tune in from the comfort of your own home and hear from parents, students, faculty, and staff about what makes SCS unique. You’ll also enjoy a Virtual Tour of the beautiful 13-acre K-12 campus located just off I-5 in SeaTac, with convenient access for South Sound families from over 20 communities. We’re excited to share why families are choosing Seattle Christian School for their Child’s Christ-centered education.

Join us on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. and RSVP at seattlechristian.org/openhouse .