Noël Coward’s witty comedy ‘Hay Fever‘ opens at BAT Theatre’s virtual/online 2020 Shelter-in-place Season II on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

“Here is your chance for a much-needed laugh in these challenging times with BAT Theatre’s live online production of Noël Coward’s witty comedy Hay Fever.”

The show runs for four performances from Nov. 21 through Nov. 29 as part of BAT’s Shelter-in-place Season II. These are rehearsed performances – complete with costumes, props, scene changes, music and more.

Coward’s comedy follows the eccentric Bliss family during a weekend of misdirection that is anything but relaxing for their unsuspecting guests.

Hay Fever is a hilarious primer on how not to entertain visitors. Judith Bliss, a recently retired actress for whom all the world is a stage, never met a moment she couldn’t turn the spotlight on herself. When her self-absorbed progeny—Sorel and Simon—argue in her presence, Judith manages to divert their attention to her needs, which are bottomless.

Judith invites a devoted fan, a strapping young boxer named Sandy Tyrell, to the Bliss country home for a bit of flirting. She is not amused to discover that her daughter, Sorel, has asked an older man, the assured diplomat Richard Greatham, for the weekend. Meanwhile, Simon has arranged for his crush, Myra Arundel, to come over for a cuddle. Completing the guestlist, novelist father David Bliss has invited flapper Jackie Coryton to the house for “research purposes.”

With no advance notice, the housekeeper, Clara, is fretting about running out of rooms and food for the unexpected guests. The mischief escalates as the romantic pairings keep changing and the Blisses’ familial rivalries intensify.

The performances are live online via Zoom so performers and audience can stay safely distanced in their own locations. Audiences get a chance to talk with the actors after the show.

CAST AND DIRECTOR

Under the skilled direction of Rachel Rene, the talented cast includes Kassey Castro (Simon), Adrian Cerrato (Richard), Hannah Kathline (Jackie), Olivia Kridle (Sorel), Noelle Mestres (Clara), Sara Schweid (Myra), Steph Sola (Judith), Aaron Ussery (Sandy) and Rex Waters (David).

TICKETS AND SCHEDULE

Performances are:

Saturday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m.



As always, BAT’s Shelter-in-place Seasons are pay-what-you-will. If money is tight during Covid, see the show for as little as $1. If money is not so tight, help keep BAT alive during COVID-19 with a higher donation of any size.

For tickets, go to www.burienactorstheatre.org or click here.

“BAT looks forward to seeing you at the show!”