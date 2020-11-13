Airport Jobs’ next Health Insurance Enrollment Fair is set to take place on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
This free event is for airport workers, former airport workers, their families and airport communities.
You can:
-
- Get free in-person assistance to help you enroll in an affordable health insurance plan
- Talk with certified Navigators who speak multiple languages – including Spanish, Amharic, etc.
- Get your health insurance questions answered
- See if you qualify for ORCA LIFT and save money on your bus fare ($10 pre-loaded if you qualify)
Get a $25 gift card for attending!
Have you lost your job and need health insurance coverage?
Confused by your health insurance options?
“WE CAN HELP!”
WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
WHERE: Airport Jobs office Sea-Tac Airport; Mezzanine level, Room 6626
MASKS & SAFE DISTANCING REQUIRED. If you do not have a mask, we will give you one.
MORE INFO: Contact Airport Jobs at 206-787-7501 or visit: www.portjobs.org
