Airport Jobs’ next Health Insurance Enrollment Fair is set to take place on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

This free event is for airport workers, former airport workers, their families and airport communities.

You can:

Get a $25 gift card for attending!

Have you lost your job and need health insurance coverage?

Confused by your health insurance options?

“WE CAN HELP!”

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Airport Jobs office Sea-Tac Airport; Mezzanine level, Room 6626

MASKS & SAFE DISTANCING REQUIRED. If you do not have a mask, we will give you one.

MORE INFO: Contact Airport Jobs at 206-787-7501 or visit: www.portjobs.org