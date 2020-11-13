The region’s biggest yearly art party – Burien Arts Association’s 13th Annual ‘Vision 20/20’ Art Sale and Fundraiser – begins this Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020!

This year’s version is virtual.

Visit the auction website to preview over 500 pieces of unique art produced exclusively for the event by over 50 artists. Each work is on an 8-inch x 8-inch wood panel in the medium of the artist’s choosing.

Register your name and credit card information on the Vision 20/20 website to bid in the auction. Share the link with family, friends, followers, and colleagues so they can participate, also.

Online bidding begins this Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. and ends at midnight on Monday, Nov. 16.

The website is open NOW to preview the art so you can choose the favorites that you want to start bidding for on starting Saturday.

The auction comes at a perfect time to pick out affordable holiday gifts from the comfort of your home. Bidding begins at a low $40 each or buy all of one artist’s nine artworks for a Buy-it-Now price of $120. Proxy bidding is included.

Winners may pick up their art on Nov. 21 and 22. Shipping arrangements may be made for buyers out of the Puget Sound area. More details are available on the Vision 20/20 website or www.burienarts.org.

The annual gala is Burien Arts Association’s largest fundraiser. It helps fund the group’s arts and cultural programs throughout the year, including art classes for youth, art exhibits at Highline Heritage Museum, Shakespeare in the Park, and our Burien Arts Highline Foundation Scholarship to a graduating senior pursuing the arts.

Thanks to Pedro Espinoza of the Northwest Carpenters Union and the Pacific Northwest Council of Carpenters for fabrication of the artist panels and 4Culture for its sustaining support of Burien Arts’ programs.

Additional details on how to get ready for bidding: