The Des Moines Legacy Foundation Board of Directors at their annual November planning retreat voted and approved to budget $95,000 for 2021 local community services that support their mission statement.

These funds require approved grant requests prior to distribution.

The breakdown is as follows:

$5,000 to the Des Moines Farmers Market for capital item purchases (canopies) and matching funds for food for low income seniors and families. $2,000 for the Grace Lutheran Church supervised Medical Teams International Mobile Dental Van for low income seniors. $1,000 to Sonju Community Garden for tools, gloves and repair of the garden shed. $10,000 to Youth Experiential Training Institute (YETI) for projects to support low income outdoor recreation for youth in Des Moines $10,000 for community art projects in Des Moines. $25,000 from our No Kids Left Inside Campaign towards the KABOOM grant for the Des Moines Field House Play Area. $30,000 for Des Moines Area Food Bank capital purchases. $10,000 for miscellaneous including insurance, licensing, storage unit, website fees and administrative costs. $2,000 for marketing within the Des Moines community.



“The directors of the Des Moines Legacy Foundation thank our loyal supporters for making our vision to make Des Moines a better community through parks, recreation, senior services and the arts possible,” organizers said. “We couldn’t do it without everyone of you!!”

For more information about the Des Moines Legacy Foundation visit www.DMLegacy.org.

“Happy Holidays!”