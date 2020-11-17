Courtesy Elston Hill comes these great photos showing some fascinating local wildlife seen around Des Moines recently.

“There was recently a salmon run on Des Moines Creek,” Elston said. “This morning an eagle was feasting on a salmon as crows looked on waiting for scraps. Next the bald eagles mate flying with Olympics behind. Finally, Mount Rainier from the marina. And a gull with clam which it repeatedly dropped from the air to crack it open.”

Click image below to view photo gallery: