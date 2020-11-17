SPONSORED :

This year has brought amany unprecedented challenges across the country, leaving many families in need of support during the holidays, and the team at Solstice Senior Living at Normandy Park is dedicated to finding ways to support and engage the larger community.

Solstice will be holding a Drive-Thru Food Drive this Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, from 2 – 4 p.m. All are asked to please bring and safely donate non-perishable food donations from your car, and you’ll be rewarded with a FREE mini Apple Pie!

As part of our Vibrant Life® Inspires program, each Solstice community provides opportunities for residents to give back to the surrounding community through charitable works. We believe that our residents bring a wealth of knowledge, experience and talent that can continue to benefit the community at large.

This month, our team chose to join the Krull Family Turkey Food Drive for the second year in a row. With Thanksgiving just around the corner, we are hosting a drive-thru event for families and friends to drop off donations this Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Each person who donates in our drive will receive a delicious, homemade mini apple pie! Solstice Senior Living at Normandy Park will match each donation, can for can! All donations go directly to Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission.

“We are proud to be able to support the Krull Family Turkey Drive and Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission this holiday season,” said Samantha Pabon, Solstice at Normandy Park’s director of Sales and Marketing. “This has been such a tough year for so many people in the Seattle area. We are grateful for our residents’ wanting to support this cause and help those in need.”

As of Monday, Nov. 16, the current totals for the Krull’s ‘Dinner or Pardon?’ fundraiser are:

Dinner: 338 Pardon: 754



“Despite the rain, we have been receiving lots of donations,” Candace Krull told The B-Town Blog. “We’re hoping people swing through the drive-thru and see the turkeys and drop off some food. It will be COVID safe – people don’t even have to get out of their cars, PLUS Solstice is matching donations AND giving out free mini pies!”

And wait…did someone say FREE MINI APPLE PIES???

Please come support the Krull Family Turkey Food Drive! All donations will go directly to the Seattle Union Gospel Misson! For every donation recieved, you’ll also be able to take a mini Apple Pie home! ‘Tis the season for giving! Solstice Senior Livining will match your donations, can for can!



For more info contact Samantha at (206) 242-1455 or email [email protected].

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, from 2 – 4 p.m. WHERE: Solstice Senior Living at Normandy Park, 17623 First Ave. South: