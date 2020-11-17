UPDATE: Due to the Governor’s new health and safety orders, Thursday’s Health Insurance Enrollment Fair will now be a VIRTUAL EVENT ONLY.
This event is no longer in-person at the Airport Jobs office. Please do not come to Airport Jobs on Nov. 19.
- Get free help enrolling in an affordable health insurance plan
- Certified Navigators speak multiple languages, including Amharic and Spanish
- Get your health insurance questions answered
- See if you qualify for ORCA LIFT discounted bus pass to get a $10 pre-loaded card
WHAT: FREE Health Insurance Enrollment VIRTUAL Fair
WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
REGISTER: Click the link below to join by Zoom any time during the Fair:
https://kingcounty.zoom.us/j/96257455651
If you can’t join by Zoom, call 800-756-5437 for health insurance enrollment assistance.
Questions? Call 206-787-7501 or email [email protected].
Visit www.portjobs.org or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PortJobs.
