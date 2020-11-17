Children’s letter to Santa courtesy Archives New Zealand

Write a letter to Santa and he may read it during a special “Santa in the Park” show that will air on the City of Normandy Park TV channel (Comcast Ch. 21 and 321), the Winterfest Facebook page, and Friends of Normandy Park Foundation website and social media sites on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.

Download your very own blank Santa letter here (PDF file), write a letter to the Big Guy then send it to Normandy Park City Hall, or use the maildrop at the front door:

801 SW 174th Street

Normandy Park, WA 98166

You can also email letters to [email protected].

Please postmark or email by Nov. 28, 2020.

Sponsored by the Friends of Normandy Park.

