Find beautiful fashions for the holidays and everyday for a fraction of retail NOW at Lucky U in Olde Burien.

Have you discovered Burien’s best kept secret for fashion pieces and select designer shoes and accessories? All at 50-70% or more off of retail? Nestled along 152nd in Olde Burien stands Lucky U consignment. This tiny treasure chest of high quality apparel, designer handbags and glittering jewelry is packed with amazing finds. On a recent visit we noted Hermes scarves, Coach, and Marc Jacobs handbags and more designer goods than you can shake a stick at. All at attractive prices for the discerning shopper.

Lucky U offers an extensive selection of everyday styles destined to become wardrobe go-to pieces. Plenty of casual, comfy, cozy clothing, including lots of tops for Zoom meetings and work from home lifestyles. Many of us are experiencing a renewed desire for scarves and jewelry to update our on-camera looks, Lucky U can help you sell your former favorites and fill your closet with new alternatives. Owner Gina is selective in her consigned items, choosing gently worn, near new condition pieces which she can offer to you at excellent prices. Come see for yourself, and note that with current capacity restrictions your patience and flexibility are greatly appreciated as a limited amount of customers will be allowed in at one time.

Now is a great time to visit and discover her large inventory of surprises. She also offers monthly sales and specials, which you will not want to miss. For example, in the last week of every month, anything from the sale rack that fits in their provided bag is just $10.00!! So, why not clear a little space in your closet ala’ Marie Kondo…if those Gucci boots no longer spark joy, why not see if they make the Lucky U grade and get a little cash back on the deal? Everybody knows – a few greenbacks never fail to spark joy!

Ready for the thrill of the hunt? Visit Lucky U today – you’re sure to be amazed!

Lucky U Consignment and Boutique

915 SW 152nd Street

Burien, WA 98166 Phone: (206) 930-2067 Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Lucky-U-consignment-and-boutique-511287535593838/