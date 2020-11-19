FREE COVID-19 testing will expand at Highline College starting this Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.
Previously, testing was being conducted only on Wednesdays, but now a mobile testing site will be located in the South Parking Lot (see map below), and will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 5: 30 p.m., Monday-Saturday starting Nov. 20.
- Reservations are encouraged, but walk-up testing is available.
- Highline College is currently not on the King County reservation page, but should be added sometime this week.
- The test is free to those who do not have health insurance. Organizers will work to develop a process to bill insurance for those that have it.
- Testing is available regardless of immigration status or age.
- Until further notice, the eastern portion of the South Lot will be unavailable for employee and student parking.
Please send any questions to [email protected].
More King County testing sites are listed here.
