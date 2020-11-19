FREE COVID-19 testing will expand at Highline College starting this Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

Previously, testing was being conducted only on Wednesdays, but now a mobile testing site will be located in the South Parking Lot (see map below), and will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 5: 30 p.m., Monday-Saturday starting Nov. 20.

Reservations are encouraged, but walk-up testing is available. Highline College is currently not on the King County reservation page , but should be added sometime this week. The test is free to those who do not have health insurance. Organizers will work to develop a process to bill insurance for those that have it. Testing is available regardless of immigration status or age. Until further notice, the eastern portion of the South Lot will be unavailable for employee and student parking.



Please send any questions to [email protected].

More King County testing sites are listed here.