The South Correctional Entity (SCORE) this week announced that it has earned reaccreditation by the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC).

SCORE provides jail services for six cities in South King County – Des Moines, Burien, Tukwila, Auburn, Renton, and SeaTac.

This program is administered by WASPC and involves a multi-phase process over several months. During this process, SCORE demonstrated compliance with more than 170 correctional standards.

Benefits of accreditation include administrative and operational effectiveness, fair recruitment and employment practices, better records management, improved use of technology, health and safety, training, codes of conduct and prisoner security, among other important law enforcement tasks.

“The South Correctional Entity has worked hard to obtain this achievement,” said Steven Strachan, WASPC executive director. “The community should be proud of them for taking direct and tangible steps to earn the public’s confidence in their operations.”

This certification is awarded for a four year period after initial accreditation has been achieved. SCORE’s 2020 accreditation follows its previous accreditation in 2016 as the first jail to be accredited by WASPC.

“The WASPC accreditation process is a demanding effort to ensure best practices in policy and procedure as well as proof of compliance,” said Brian Wilson, City Manager for the City of Burien. “SCORE is a model facility and one of the best and most progressive in the nation. The services provided by SCORE make a difference for those most in need.”

SCORE is committed to operating safely, professionally, humanely and in compliance with the highest professional standards. SCORE staff ensure the facility meets or exceeds these standards while exemplifying the mission to protect the public, by providing secure and humane housing of inmates within its control and by providing the best corrections services within Washington State.

“I am proud of this achievement and look forward to remaining among the top accredited correctional facilities in the state,” said SCORE Executive Director Devon Schrum.

SCORE is located at 20817 17th Ave S. in Des Moines: