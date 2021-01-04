SPONSORED :

Let’s stay active this Spring! Girls on the Run Puget Sound will be hosting a Spring Season from March 29 – May 28, 2021.

In-person and virtual teams are available for girls in 3rd-5th and 6th-8th grades all over South King County.

VOLUNTEER COACHES NEEDED

They are also searching for volunteer coaches to lead small groups of participants through the life skills curriculum.

Learn more and apply today:

Families, save the date for girl registration opening on Feb. 1, 2021.

Fees are based on a sliding scale; scholarships and running shoes provided to ANY family. Participants will never be turned away for inability to pay.

For more info:

Questions? Email [email protected] or call 206-528-2118.



