The regions are mostly based on Emergency Medical Services (EMS) regions used for evaluating healthcare services. There will be eight regions of four or more counties, divided according to available health care services based on metrics such as hospitalizations, case data and disease mobility.

The eight regions are as follows:

Central : King, Pierce, Snohomish

: King, Pierce, Snohomish East : Adams, Asotin, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Whitman

: Adams, Asotin, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Whitman North : Island, San Juan, Skagit, Whatcom

: Island, San Juan, Skagit, Whatcom North Central : Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan

: Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan Northwest : Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason

: Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason South Central : Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Kittitas, Walla Walla, Yakima

: Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Kittitas, Walla Walla, Yakima Southwest : Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Skamania, Wahkiakum

: Clark, Cowlitz, Klickitat, Skamania, Wahkiakum West: Grays Harbor, Lewis, Pacific, Thurston

“Our intent is to ensure that regions, the communities within them, and our state as whole have a balanced path toward recovery from the pandemic that relies on multiple key metrics that look at disease trajectory and health system capacity” said Deputy Secretary for COVID Response Lacy Fehrenbach. “This plan offers the start of clear way forward as we continue to slow the spread of COVID-19, while we get more people vaccinated over the next few months.”

Metrics

A region’s phase will be determined by the Department of Health (DOH) in response to four metric requirements. The final metrics for regions will be calculated on Friday, January 8 and will be effective January 11.

To go forward from Phase 1 to Phase 2, regions must meet all four metrics:

Decreasing trend in two-week rate of COVID-19 cases per 100K population (decrease >10%)

two-week rate of per 100K population (decrease >10%) Decreasing trend in two-week rate new COVID-19 hospital admission rates per 100K population (decrease >10%)

two-week rate rates per 100K population (decrease >10%) ICU occupancy (total — COVID-19 and non-COVID-19) of less than 90%

(total — COVID-19 and non-COVID-19) COVID-19 test positivity rate of <10%

To remain in Phase 2, regions must meet at least 3 metrics:

Decreasing or flat trend in two-week rate of COVID-19 cases per 100K population

two-week rate per 100K population Decreasing or flat trend in two-week rate new COVID-19 hospital admission rates per 100K population

two-week rate rates per 100K population ICU occupancy (total — COVID-19 and non-COVID-19) of less than 90%

(total — COVID-19 and non-COVID-19) COVID-19 test positivity rate of <10%.

Regions that fail to meet two or more of the above metrics will be moved back to Phase 1.

The metrics for each region will be updated on the Risk Assessment Dashboard every Friday. Dependent on a region’s metrics, DOH will move into a new phase — forward or backward — the following Monday.

DOH and local health departments reserve the right to move a region outside of this timing, and additional phases may be added as the state’s COVID-19 situation changes with continued vaccine distribution and other changes in public health response.