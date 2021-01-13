Photo of a couple of windstorm victims at Three Tree Point by Scott Schaefer

The National Weather Service said that peak wind gusts occurred between midnight and 1:15 a.m., and that’s when most power went out, most likely due to falling trees and branches.

Seattle City Light says that power won’t be restored to most customers until around 8 p.m. Wednesday night. As of 11 a.m., City Light said that over 41,000 customers were still without power, down from a peak of 72,000.

Puget Sound Energy said that – as of 4:30 a.m. – it had approximately 315,000 customers without power.

In Des Moines’ Redondo neighborhood, 5th Place South between Soundview Drive South and 6th Avenue South was closed due to a landslide.