Dr. Martin Luther King giving his “I Have a Dream” speech during the March on Washington in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 28, 1963.

Here are some ways to celebrate MLK Day over the next week (NOTE: If you know of another MLK Day event we should include, please email details to [email protected]):

MLK WEEK AT Highline College

It’s MLK Week at Highline College in Des Moines, and the 2021 event will be all virtual: “Democracy for Whom? Examining MLK’s 3 Evils.”

More info here: https://ccie.highline.edu/programs/mlk-week/

Day On, Not a Day Off: 18 Ways to Participate in MLK Day of Service

The City of Burien has a list of 18 ways to participate in an MLK Day of Service – read it here.

Please join one or both opportunities to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021:

Demonstration (12–1:00 p.m.): Join a Black Lives Matter demonstration in front of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church (99 Wells Ave S, Renton). Bring your own sign or use one of ours. Masks and social distancing required. Speech and Silence (4:00 p.m.): Join Fr. Kevin Pearson on Zoom to watch a re-broadcast of Martin Luther King Jr’s “I Have a Dream” speech, followed by 30 minutes of silent prayer and meditation led by Karma Forbes. We will meet in St. Luke’s normal Zoom room. Please email us a message if you need Zoom details ( [email protected] ) More info here .



The culminating program for the weeklong celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and legacy is the “Beloved Community Commemorative Service,” which will start at 7:30 p.m. PST on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. The event will be live streamed on multiple platforms, including Facebook, The King Center web page, and other sources, as well as televised locally on Fox 5 Atlanta.

Register for this live video event here.

Monday, Jan 18 is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and let’s remember that it’s not just a day off from work and school, but a day to think about what it means for our country. To honor the legacy of a great man who spent his life serving others, this day has become a time to come together to give back to our communities and volunteer our time to a good cause. If you’d like to participate in MLK Day of Service, consider joining the Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition’s Duwamish Valley Community Cleanup.

South Park Location of Gathering: South Park Community Center -8319 8th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108

Georgetown Gathering Location: Oxbow Park- 6427 Carleton Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108

Learn more about DRCC here: https://www.duwamishcleanup.org/ Support us: https://www.duwamishcleanup.org/support



If you appreciate our award-winning, local, independent journalism:

Join us for the 39th ANNUAL RALLY/MARCH (social-distanced) honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. SEE BELOW FOR IMPORTANT DETAILS of this year’s event, including safety, restrooms, and accessibility.

NOTE: Due to safety/security concerns of the current environment, the march route will not be publicly shared in advance.

Rally starts at 11 a.m., March begins at Noon.

View on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/3541034446015641/ Youtube: https://youtu.be/-xDLhp1nRgU Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/rainieravenueradio Rainier Avenue Radio App (download for iPhone or Android users): www.rainieravenueradio.world



HONORING MLK Jr. DAY VIRTUAL PANEL – THURSDAY, JAN. 21

United Way of King County will host a virtual panel on philanthropy and advancing racial equity on Thursday, Jan. 21, from 6-7:30 p.m. Register online here; free. More info at uwkc.org

SPSCC is pleased to welcome professor john a. powell as the featured speaker for a virtual Martin Luther King, Jr. event. This free event is in part made possible by presenting sponsor Olympia Federal Savings, and will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 from 5 – 6:30 p.m. and preregistration is now open here.